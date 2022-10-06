Cold weather for high school and college football this week; freeze possible Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures fall behind our cold front to around 15 degrees below average. Expect possible frost / freeze conditions into Saturday morning then more wind.

Tonight the cold front pushes to our south with skies becoming partly cloudy. Expect temperatures to fall to around 40 degrees with a north wind at 10-20 mph. This means there could be a wind chill by Friday morning as cold as 35 degrees. Brr! Bundle up the kids with the heavier coat!

Friday itself will slowly warm through the 40s just touching 50 degrees by the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start and gradually clear through the afternoon.

Saturday we'll start right around 33 degrees. Well within frost territory and perhaps even freeze if we cool off that extra couple degrees. Through the day we'll break out more sunshine and have highs in the lower 50s. Winds will be gusting 30 to 35 mph out of the west through the afternoon. The MSU game will be a blustery one as they take on, and hopefully defeat, Ohio State! Go Green!

Sunday winds will be breezy but highs warm back into the lower 60s with sunshine.

It's time for all the fall things yet again! Pumpkin patch, apple orchard, cider mill, etc. Go for it! I have my favorite chili recipe that my mom used to make ready to go for Friday night.

