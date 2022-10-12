Cold temperatures with rain and wind hang around for a while

LANSING, Mich. — Expect rain to slowly clear out overnight with a few more spotty showers possible. Lows will dip into the middle 40s with much lighter wind speeds.

Into Thursday expect some sunshine to be replaced by clouds in the afternoon. Some showers will develop as well. They'll be on/off in nature due to some lake effect coming off Lake Michigan. Winds will once again be sustained at 15-25mph out of the southwest. Highs only reach the lower 50s.

Friday we'll have pretty much the same forecast. Expect some lower 50s for highs in the afternoon. Rain will develop in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some high school football games will be soggy this week! Winds once again will be sustained at 10-20 mph gusting near 30 mph out of the southwest.

Saturday and Sunday will feature hit or miss showers with a mix of clouds and sun otherwise. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s with winds at about 10-15mph out of the southwest.

Monday and Tuesday mornings could have a wintry mix!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook