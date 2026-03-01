Cold Sunshine Before a Major Warm-Up

Overnight: Cold with Isolated Snow Showers

Temperatures drop to a low of 18 degrees overnight.

A few isolated snow showers remain possible, with winds out of the northeast at 9 mph.

Sunday & Monday: Cold but Bright

Drier air gradually settles in across Mid-Michigan.

Sunday and Monday bring mostly sunny skies with a noticeable chill.

Sunday High: 28°

Monday High: 37°

It will stay cold, but the sunshine will make conditions feel much more manageable.

Tuesday: Warming Trend Begins — Rain Moves In

Tuesday marks the start of a noticeable warm-up.

Highs climb into the low 40s, and as temperatures rise, precipitation transitions from snow to rain. A brief wintry mix is possible early or late in the day, especially during colder nighttime hours. Rain showers are expected to impact many of our neighborhoods.

Wednesday & Thursday: Spring Preview

The warming trend continues:

Wednesday: High near 52°

Thursday: High near 54°F

Rain showers continue for both days as multiple systems move through the region. While conditions stay unsettled, temperatures will run well above the seasonal average of about 38° for late February.

Friday-Saturday: Mild and Wet

By Friday, highs reach the mid-60s with continued rain chances. Although the temperatures dip a little for Saturday, highs are still expected at 60°F. Rain chances continue for Saturday as well.

It’s a dramatic shift from the cold start to the week — and significantly above normal for this time of year.

What to Watch

• Isolated snow showers overnight with lows near 18°

• Cold sunshine Sunday and Monday

• Rain replaces snow as temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s

• A brief nighttime wintry mix is possible early in the warm-up

The Bottom Line

Winter makes one more appearance with light snow showers and chilly overnight lows. Sunshine returns briefly before a strong warming trend pushes temperatures into the 40s and 50s next week — along with several rounds of rain.

Mid-Michigan is about to trade snow boots for rain jackets.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.