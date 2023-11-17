Cold front brings cooler weather for Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich. — A passing cold front drops the temperature by as much as 20 degrees by the time we all head out to downtown Lansing for the Silver Bells festivities!

First thing Friday morning expect temperatures to still be in the upper 50s across mid-Michigan. It won't be a good morning for a walk or anything like that because a wind driven rain will be present along our passing cold front. Once the front passes by the mid-morning hours, temperatures will fall quickly into the middle 40s.

For Silver Bells in the City at around 5pm temperatures will hover near 40 degrees with breezy winds out of the north. As soon as the sun sets the wind will start to subside. This means by the time the parade gets going at 6pm, the wind will be rather light! It'll be cool in the upper 30s, but with lighter winds and dry weather, it should be a nice night out.

Saturday and Sunday you can keep the holiday spirit going by getting those decorations out and lights hung on the house. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

