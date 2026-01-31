Cold and dry conditions with some sunshine through the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday-Sunday:
Dry conditions prevail as high pressure moves across our neighborhoods. Although we top out about 17°F for Saturday, Sunday comes in a bit warmer at 23°F.
Monday:
Scattered snow showers are expected to move across some of our neighborhoods. Slightly warmer conditions continue as warm air advects in. Temperatures are expected to top out around 17°F.
Tuesday-Thursday:
Mainly dry conditions are expected as high pressure moves back in, but late Thursday night into Friday, snow showers are expected to return as a new system we are tracking starts to head into our Neighborhoods.
Friday:
Snow showers are expected to move across our neighborhoods, then start drying out for our nighttime hours. Temperatures are expected to climb near normal, 30°F.
Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app
You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.