Cold and dry conditions with some sunshine through the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday-Sunday:

Dry conditions prevail as high pressure moves across our neighborhoods. Although we top out about 17°F for Saturday, Sunday comes in a bit warmer at 23°F.

Monday:

Scattered snow showers are expected to move across some of our neighborhoods. Slightly warmer conditions continue as warm air advects in. Temperatures are expected to top out around 17°F.

Tuesday-Thursday:

Mainly dry conditions are expected as high pressure moves back in, but late Thursday night into Friday, snow showers are expected to return as a new system we are tracking starts to head into our Neighborhoods.

Friday:

Snow showers are expected to move across our neighborhoods, then start drying out for our nighttime hours. Temperatures are expected to climb near normal, 30°F.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.