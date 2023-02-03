Cold air retreats to make room for above normal temps yet again

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will surge some 40-50 degrees into next week. Areas that were sub-zero the past few days could make a run at 50 into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight the coldest readings will be right after midnight before our south wind kicks in. This wind will take us from near zero to about 12 by the start of our Saturday. We'll have a mix of clouds and clear skies with a wind chill as cold as -10 just briefly.

Saturday the warming trend continues! Highs will approach the freezing mark into the afternoon with bright sunshine. The downside? The wind will be sustained near 20mph which will cause a very cold wind chill up until about 3-5pm. Expect wind chill values to be sub-zero to start then warm to about 20 degrees by dinnertime.

Sunday clouds will move back in with a high in the middle to upper 30s. Winds will still be a bit breezy as well.

Monday some sunshine comes back out with a high near 40 degrees. The best part? LIGHT WIND! Get out and enjoy it if you can.

Rain will move in by Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

