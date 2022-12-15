Cold air and snow chances pour into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect high temperatures to gradually decrease over the next 7 days with snow and wind coming in as well. Minor accumulations are expected this weekend with more the following week.

Tonight some isolated snow showers are possible with a low around 29 degrees. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph causing the wind chill to fall to around 20 degrees. Some roads could have localized slick spots into Friday morning.

Friday we won't warm up too much at all. Expect highs to be right around freezing with a southwest wind at 10-20mph. During the evening hours a few more snow showers are possible with minor accumulations.

Saturday expect some on/off snow with a high around 30 degrees. Winds will be west southwest at 10-20mph. Accumulations will be one inch or less.

Sunday will bring more of the same except highs will top out in the upper 20s. Expect an inch or less of accumulation again.

