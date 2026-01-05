LANSING, Mich. — Precipitation comes to an end this morning as we observe an area of low pressure tracking northeast across the region. Freezing rain was observed in neighborhoods north of I-94 Monday morning. Because of this, we could run into some slick spots on untreated roadways for the morning commute. However, we will stay dry for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 30's this afternoon. These highs are above average for this time of year as we continue to warm up this week in our neighborhoods. Winds will strengthen this morning with gusts ranging from 30-35 mph around 10 or 11 AM. From then on, winds will gradually weaken.

Cloudy skies to start the week across Mid-Michigan with rain and possible mix returning Tuesday

Our next round of precipitation arrives Tuesday morning with rainfall as our main precipitation type. However, some mix in the form of freezing rain remains possible during these AM hours which could allow for renewed slick spots for the AM commute.

Another northeasterly tracking low brings warm moist air back to our neighborhoods. This is what is warming our temperatures throughout the week. As early as 6 AM, we could precipitation in the form of rain and freezing rain enter our neighborhoods. Temperatures hovering around freezing allows for the freezing rain concerns. There could be some changes, however, if the low track further north, we could be looking at mainly rain.

The freezing rain concerns will last through 9 AM as rain will continue through all the morning hours with temperatures warming above freezing. We will see a break in showers during the afternoon hours with another round of scattered showers possible Tuesday evening. Any impacts mainly lie in the morning hours.

Even ahead of this incoming system, weak winds and present low level moisture will allow for fog formation ahead of the incoming precipitation. At around 5 AM Tuesday, we could see visibility across our neighborhoods below a mile. Make sure to stay weather aware and leave extra time when heading out the door Tuesday.

We will see a break from precipitation and impacts Wednesday with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30's with possible 40 degree weather Thursday and Friday as we track returning chances for precipitation in the form of rainfall.

Better chances for winter weather returns when cooler air returns as early as overnight Saturday into Sunday.

