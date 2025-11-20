LANSING, Mich. — We are starting our Thursday mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's across our neighborhoods. Winds out of the south aid in warming us up this morning as well a transport moisture back into our neighborhoods. Visibility in the AM hours has dropped around 2-5 miles with some drizzle being observed in areas such as Lansing.

Daytime highs will warm above average into the upper 40's and possibly reaching 50 degrees. Cloudy skies will continue throughout the daytime hours today with possible drizzle and low impacts.

Fox 47 News Temps warm above average into the upper 40's in Jackson Thursday

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Cloudy skies continue across Mid-Michigan with light precipitation possible through Friday AM

An incoming shortwave and affiliated cold front will advance through our neighborhoods late Thursday night into Friday morning. Ahead of this frontal passage, we could see a stray rain shower develop during the morning commute hours. We are not expecting any major impacts as once this frontal passage advances through, skies will partly clear with dry conditions prevailing for Silver Bells right here in downtown Lansing.

Fox 47 News An advancing cold front will allow for temps returning to normal Saturday and a possible stray shower Friday morning

Fox 47 News A stray shower is possible Friday morning ahead of an advancing cold front with no major impacts expected

We will dry up heading into the weekend as we will keep an eye on a shortwave advancing through the region north of our neighborhoods Saturday evening. Lots of sunshine is possible Sunday as we warm our daytime highs back into the mid 50's. We will gradually cool those daytime highs as we enter the new week with returning shower potential Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching closely.

Fox 47 News A stray shower exists Friday morning as a cold front advances through with dry conditions commencing Friday PM and through the weekend

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.