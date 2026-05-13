LANSING, Mich. — A clipper system brought warmer temps to our neighborhoods Tuesday with highs across the board able to warm into the 60's. Showers and storms were observed during the Tuesday evening and overnight period with no major impacts being reported from our neighborhoods.

A cold front affiliated with the clipper has advanced through our neighborhoods this morning and we will cool down into the upper 40's today where we will stay for most of the day. We could warm back into the lower 50's this afternoon, but today, a jacket would still be recommended.

Fox 47 News Temperatures fall into the 40's this morning with an abundance of cloud cover expected Wednesday

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Cloudy skies and cooler conditions across Mid-Michigan Wednesday with a warm up on the way

Expect an abundance of cloud cover today aiding in a dreary day with strong winds out of the northwest, now that the cold front has advanced through. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph this afternoon. Feels like temperatures due to these strong winds will remain in the mid to lower 40's throughout the daytime hours.

Fox 47 News Winds remain strong out of the northwest following a clipper system that will keep wind chills in the 40's Wednesday

We will see some clearing during the overnight hours as surface high pressure builds into the state. Thursday will see lots of sunshine due to this area of high pressure with present winds out of the north possibly still affecting feels like temperatures. However, our air temps will warm into the mid 60's Thursday allowing for a more comfortable day compared to what we will see today.

Friday will continue the warm up with highs reaching the upper 60's. A few showers do remain possible with mostly cloudy skies. No major impacts are expected with Friday's shower potential. We could see rain begin in the evening hours.

Fox 47 News A few showers possible Friday with no major impacts as temperatures warm into the upper 60's

Our weather pattern will change heading into the weekend with quite a warm up expected. Highs will reach the 80's across our neighborhoods beginning Saturday as upper level winds shift out of the southwest in the state of Michigan. We will continue to see this trend of highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's into early next week. These temperatures are well above average for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Upper level winds aid in warming Michigan beginning this weekend with highs forecast in the 80's

Not only will we see the return of warm moist air across our neighborhoods this weekend, but thunderstorm chances return as well. We could see an isolated storm Saturday with better chances for showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday. We could still see some changes to the evolution of storms in the early next week period and will keep you updated as we continue through the week.

Fox 47 News Another cool day across Mid-Michigan Wednesday with a warm up commencing this weekend as highs warm into the 80's with multiple chances for thunderstorms

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