Cloud cover sticks around Mid-Michigan with temps gradually warming as we enter the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We're waking up across our neighborhoods with continuing cloud cover. Temperatures Thursday morning feel like fall in the mid to upper 40's. It has been rare since Fall started that we've been seasonably average in terms of our temperatures. Enjoy this cooler start to the morning as we will gradually warm our temperatures both during the day as well as overnight heading into the weekend.

High temperatures are ranging in the upper 70's today across our neighborhoods as cloud cover will continue to pass through during the daytime hours.

Throughout the day today, our wind direction will shift out of the south. This will allow for a warm up in Mid-Michigan with temperatures back in the 80's for the weekend. Skies will also clear with mostly clear conditions past midnight tonight and mostly sunny skies continuing through the weekend. This will make for some nice conditions for any outdoor events like the Urban Air in Eaton Rapids.

These well above average temperatures could meet or even break some records this weekend. Lansing forecast highs on Saturday are currently at 87 degrees. The record high in Lansing for October 4th is 86 degrees last seen in 1951 and 1900. Sunday's forecast high of 85 degrees is nearing the Lansing record for October 5th which is 87 degrees last seen in 1922 and 1900.

Much needed rain showers are expected to return following the potential record breaking heat over the weekend. A cold front will advances through our neighborhoods early next week driving showers and some possible rumbles of thunder Tuesday. We could still see some changes to the timing and evolution of this system. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

