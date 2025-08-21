LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover hangs around in our neighborhoods today as we remain dry under the influence of high pressure. Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon hours today.

Temperatures will struggle to exceed 80 degrees today as cloud cover and continued winds out of the northeast will keep temps in the upper 70's trend. This is similar to yesterday where most of our neighborhoods observed daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's.

Fox 47 News Cloud cover hangs around today with temps flirting with 80 degrees

Cloud cover hangs around for first half of the day in Mid-Michigan ahead of a sharp cool down

Wind gusts today could reach 20 mph. This isn't too crazy, but northwest oriented winds will continue into the overnight hours where we could see some influence of moisture off of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron to allow fog development for Friday morning.

Fox 47 News Winds out of the northeast in the overnight hours could allow for fog development Friday morning

Clear skies are expected to continues throughout the daytime hours Friday as winds shift out of the southwest. We will be able to see our temperatures rise back into the mid to lower 80's to close the weekend with comfortable conditions expected today and tomorrow in terms of humidity.

This weekend brings a returning chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into the first half of the day Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the state out of the northwest. These showers and storms could linger into the late afternoon hours as well with no major impacts expected at the moment.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms possible as a cold front sweeps through our neighborhoods Saturday

Once the cold front advances past the state of Michigan, winds will shift out of the north which will aid in a cool down in our neighborhoods. These temperatures will feel much more like fall than summer with overnight lows possibly dropping into the upper 40's. This trend is expected to start Sunday night and last through the first half of next week.

Fox 47 News Temperatures expected to feel more like fall than summer early next week in Mid-Michigan

Monday brings a returning chance for showers as we will begin to warm our temps back up beginning Wednesday of next week.

Fox 47 News Decreasing cloud cover throughout the day today with temps back int the 80's to close the work week

