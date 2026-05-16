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Chances for scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend, along with sunshine at times

Chances for scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend, along with sunshine at times
Chances for scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend, along with sunshine at times
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LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Early morning thunderstorms will track across our neighborhoods as a warm front moves across our area. After the early thunderstorms, afternoon flare-ups will bring showers and possible thunderstorms to some areas. By early evening, things will start drying out, and sunshine will move back in. However, a stray shower or pop-up thunderstorm will still be possible. Due to the passing warm front, temperatures will surge to about 80°F and stay that way for several days.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies will also be accompanied by A.M. showers that could see some thunderstorms pass through. Temperatures stay hot, reaching highs around 80°F again. Overnight temps remain mild with lows of about 65°F.

Monday-Tuesday- It's a wet start to the workweek with showers and thunderstorms that have better potential to become severe as a low-level jet passes through. The warm front continues to keep things hot, topping out at 87°F, then 84°F. But Tuesday, a cold front is going to drop the temperatures back to lows in the 50s overnight, and kick off a cooler stretch of days.

Wednesday-Friday: The cooling trend continues to keep temperatures in the upper 60s, but partly-mostly sunny skies will bring pleasant conditions. By Friday, temperatures start slowly warming back up and reaching highs near 70°F

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