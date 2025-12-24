Chances for rain and freezing rain tonight, but a mainly dry Christmas with some sunshine is ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday, Christmas Eve:

Mostly cloudy, but dry conditions dominate the day. After 9:00 p.m., rain and possible freezing rain move into our neighborhoods and stick around overnight. Temperatures are expected to top out around 38°F and reach lows of about 31°F. Peak winds will be out of the SE at 7mph.

Thursday, Christmas: Although we anticipated a very warm Christmas, the warm front passed through and peaked instead on Tuesday for the Lansing area at about 50°F. So for Christmas, bundle up, as temperatures are only expected to top out around 38°F, and lows of about 27°F. Although we should be dry during the day and evening on Christmas with partly cloudy skies that will get cloudier as the day goes on, overnight into Friday, expect freezing rain to move through, causing icy conditions on roads at times if you are traveling.

Friday: Widespread freezing rain dominates the day and could cause ice and difficult conditions on the roads. Temperatures should reach a high of 37°F and lows of about 30°F.

Saturday and Sunday: Both days are expected to be in the low 40s for the high temperatures, but lows on Sunday are expected to dramatically drop, reaching a low of 15°F as a cold front moves through. Chances for rain and snow showers are possible.

Monday-Tuesday: Below normal temperatures return, with both days only topping out in the low 20s and carrying chances for snow each day.

