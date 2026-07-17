LANSING, Mich. — Air Quality continues to be an issue across Michigan Friday as we will see air quality ranging from very unhealthy to hazardous. Visibility will be limited to 1 to 3 miles for your morning commute due to the smoke. It will be another day where you'll want to remain inside and wear a mask if needing to head out the door.

High temperatures could reach the lower 90's today with partly cloudy skies for most of the day and returning thunderstorms this evening.

Fox 47 News Air Quality Alert continues for the state of Michigan with conditions very unhealthy for all

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Canadian wildfire smoke blankets Michigan Friday as we track returning thunderstorms

Our next system brings a passing warm front through our area this evening where winds out of the southwest will aid in the exit of surface level smoke off to the northeast. We will see better air quality late this evening and taking us into the first half of the day Saturday.

Storms are also looking to develop with this warm front. We can expect showers and storms to advance through between 4 PM and 9 PM today with no severe impacts. If you find yourself observing a storm today, gusty winds and steady rainfall rates remain main impacts.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms arrive this evening across Mid-Michigan with no severe impacts at play

We will dry up overnight and into Saturday morning. However, a passing cold front affiliated with our arriving system will usher in potential stronger storms Saturday from late morning around 10 AM and taking us into the afternoon through around 6 PM. We could see some severe storms produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall rates, and even an isolated tornado to areas especially to the south. Have a way to receive alerts. If you need to do any outdoor activities, make sure to get them done earlier in the morning Saturday.

Fox 47 News Storms developing ahead of Saturday's cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall rates, and an isolated tornado threat for much of the area

The cold front will advances through our area turning winds back out of the northwest. This will allow for surface smoke to return to our area from the Ontario area. We will need to monitor for poor air quality late Saturday and taking us into a dry, mostly sunny Sunday. As these wildfires continue, we will need to continue to monitor surface level smoke based on how our weather pattern acts.

Fox 47 News Warm front advances through area today driving chances for storms with winds turning back out of the northwest following a cold front Satrday

Temperatures drop into the 80's this weekend and continues to remain near normal through next week with continued chances for storms beginning late Monday and taking us into Tuesday.

Fox 47 News Temperatures continue to fall into the weekend with continued showers and storms Saturday with a break on Sunday

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