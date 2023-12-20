Brown Christmas with extreme warmth for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures won't break records, but they will be close! Some areas might make a run at 60 degrees on December 25th. Expect unseasonable warmth to pretty much finish the year.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 27.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 40.

Friday: Scattered rain. High 45.

Saturday: Am rain, pm clouds. High 45.

Sunday: Sprinkles, clouds. High 52.

Monday: Scattered rain. High 55.

Tuesday: Scattered rain. High 54.

