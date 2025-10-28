Breezy with continuing sunshine expected across Mid-Michigan Tuesday with late week showers possible

LANSING, Mich. — As high pressure continues to retreat slowly off to the northeast, winds will strengthen today across our neighborhoods with an abundance of sunshine. High temperatures today will stay seasonably average in the mid to upper 50's. We will continue to see this temperature trend through Thursday when we start to cool into the lower 50's.

Fox 47 News Temps seasonably average in the mid to upper 50's Tuesday in Lansing with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions

Winds out of the east could gust up to 30 mph for areas along and south of I-94. Areas north of I-94 could see gusts range from 25 mph up to isolated gusts of 30 mph. These strong winds will continue today and during the day tomorrow as well with isolated gusts up to 30 mph.

Fox 47 News Areas along and south of I-94 have the best chance of seeing gusts around 30 mph Tuesday afternoon

The area of high pressure will continue to retreat as a new trough tracking east takes a sharp turn northeasterly and tracks just east of Michigan. We could see some showers develop in the late overnight hours of Wednesday and into the day Thursday. The track of this low has been shifting further east and with it, so does the rainfall. A lot of showers on Thursday look to be focused in the Metro Detroit. However, furthest east neighborhoods could still see some showers. We are not expecting any major impacts as these showers arrive.

Fox 47 News As an incoming low tracks northeast, back end showers could clip our neighborhoods Thursday

Once this low tracks further east, winds in Michigan will shift out of the northwest allowing for another possible lake effect rain pattern for Halloween where scattered showers remain possible. These showers could carry into Saturday with renewed chances for showers into the new week as well. We could still see changes to the evolution of this low and will continue to monitor closely. For now, prep the umbrellas for late in the week.

Fox 47 News Staying dry Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures and showers arriving late this week

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.