LANSING, Mich. — Similar conditions that we started the week with will continue Wednesday across much of Mid-Michigan. Stronger winds out of the east as an area of high pressure slowly exits off to the northeast. We will stay dry today with temperatures in the mid 50's which is right around where they should be for this time of year.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph could be observed in southern neighborhoods like Hillsdale County and possibly in portions of southern Jackson County. The rest of our neighborhoods are looking at max wind gusts today up to 25 mph. Make sure to keep an eye on the outdoor Halloween decorations.

Fox 47 News We could see wind gusts out of the east reach 30 mph in our southern neighborhoods and 25 mph in our northern neighborhoods

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Breezy conditions continue with partly cloudy skies today across Mid-Michigan

A low pressure system tracking east across Missouri Wednesday morning will take a turn towards the northwest overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The track of this low will stay east of the state of Michigan. However, we could see some showers located in the head of this system enter southeastern Michigan during the first half of the day Thursday into Thursday afternoon.

Fox 47 News With the low tracking out ahead of Michigan, rain chances on Thursday are minimized, but not completely out of the picture

Showers continue to focus more on the Metro Detroit area, but areas along and east of the US-127 could see some of these showers Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies throughout the daytime hours. No major impacts are expected.

Fox 47 News Showers incoming from the east could clip our most eastern neighborhoods early Thursday afternoon with minimal impacts expected

As the low continues its track east, lake effect rain could bring scattered showers inland for Hallowenn and for the time Trick or Treating starts. Along with a possible tame shower, winds will stay strong as they shift out of the northwest. Gusts could still reach up to 20 mph for Trick or Treating on Friday. Make sure to bundle up the kids when taking them out on Friday and stay prepared by packing some umbrellas as well.

Scattered shower chances continue through the weekend with high temps cooling into the upper 40's and overnight lows close to freezing. A new clipper system could impact the area to start the week Monday and we will continue to monitor as it is still a bit too far out.

Fox 47 News Staying dry Wednesday with returning showers as early as Thursday and lasting through early next week

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.