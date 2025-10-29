Breezy conditions continue with partly cloudy skies today across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Similar conditions that we started the week with will continue Wednesday across much of Mid-Michigan. Stronger winds out of the east as an area of high pressure slowly exits off to the northeast. We will stay dry today with temperatures in the mid 50's which is right around where they should be for this time of year.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph could be observed in southern neighborhoods like Hillsdale County and possibly in portions of southern Jackson County. The rest of our neighborhoods are looking at max wind gusts today up to 25 mph. Make sure to keep an eye on the outdoor Halloween decorations.
WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW
A low pressure system tracking east across Missouri Wednesday morning will take a turn towards the northwest overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The track of this low will stay east of the state of Michigan. However, we could see some showers located in the head of this system enter southeastern Michigan during the first half of the day Thursday into Thursday afternoon.
Showers continue to focus more on the Metro Detroit area, but areas along and east of the US-127 could see some of these showers Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies throughout the daytime hours. No major impacts are expected.
As the low continues its track east, lake effect rain could bring scattered showers inland for Hallowenn and for the time Trick or Treating starts. Along with a possible tame shower, winds will stay strong as they shift out of the northwest. Gusts could still reach up to 20 mph for Trick or Treating on Friday. Make sure to bundle up the kids when taking them out on Friday and stay prepared by packing some umbrellas as well.
Scattered shower chances continue through the weekend with high temps cooling into the upper 40's and overnight lows close to freezing. A new clipper system could impact the area to start the week Monday and we will continue to monitor as it is still a bit too far out.
