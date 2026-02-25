Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy conditions continue Wednesday across Mid-Michigan with warmer air on the way

As the clipper system that brought snow to our neighborhoods exits, we will continue to observe strong winds with a few flurries possible through Thursday
Breezy conditions continue Wednesday across Mid-Michigan with warmer air on the way
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — As the clipper system exits our region today, neighborhoods can expected continued breezy conditions with winds turning out of the west and a few flurries possibly with no large additional snow accumulations expected.

The clipper did bring some light snow accumulations across our neighborhoods, especially our northern neighborhoods with back roads and other untreated roadways potentially remaining wet and slick with temperatures hovering around freezing this morning. Make sure to stay weather aware on the roads when heading out the door.

Wind gusts up to 35mph possible during the afternoon hours making it feel below freezing outside
Wind gusts up to 35mph possible during the afternoon hours making it feel below freezing outside

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Max wind gusts today could range from 30-35 mph. This trend will continue into the afternoon and late afternoon hours with wind chills dropping along with our air temperatures now that winds will turn out of the northwest today. Air temperatures should hover in the mid to upper 20's through the daytime hours today while winds chills will range in the mid to upper teens for southern neighborhoods and lower teens to possible single digits for our northern neighborhoods. Regardless, bundle up when heading outside at all times today.

Strong winds make wind chills feel like the lower teens and possibly the single digits
Strong winds make wind chills feel like the lower teens and possibly the single digits

High temperatures this morning will range in the lower 30's for most of our neighborhoods with cloudy skies continuing on for the rest of the daytime hours. During the morning into the early afternoon hours, we could see a few flurries, but these shouldn't lead to any additional travel hazards.

Temperatures hover in the upper 20's into the afternoon hours with stronger winds making it feel much cooler outside
Temperatures hover in the upper 20's into the afternoon hours with stronger winds making it feel much cooler outside

Chances for flurries continues Thursday with mostly cloudy skies favored throughout the daytime hours. Our next round of snowfall arrives during the afternoon/evening hours of Saturday with light accumulations of snow possible. This could impact the Saturday evening commute if you have any plans.

Our next round of snow is expected to arrive Saturday during the afternoon/evening hours
Our next round of snow is expected to arrive Saturday during the afternoon/evening hours

Precipitation chances last through the weekend and into the new week with a wintry mix possible during the early portion of the work week. We will be watching closely for any impacts we might see like travel hazards.

7-Day Forecast 02/25/26
Temperatures begin to warm as we track a few flurries possible through Thursday. Temps will warm Friday into the lower 50's with returning snowfall Saturday.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start Your Mornings With FOX 47