Big weather changes coming to Michigan after one more miserable day

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will skyrocket by the end of the week into the weekend. We just need to get through another cold, windy, rainy day before that can happen.

Tonight we'll have lows only cool off a couple of degrees into the upper 30s. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest at 15-25mph. This will once again cause wind chill values to dip into the upper 20s. Expect on/off rain showers with some embedded wet snow flakes at times.

Wednesday won't be a huge improvement, but there will be some. Expect highs to reach the middle 40s with some scattered showers. There will be some brief clearing in the afternoon. However, the winds wont' let up too much. Gusts will still be near or just over 30 mph through most of the day.

Thursday is a transition day! Highs top out in the lower 50s with some breezy winds. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, otherwise we'll have partly cloudy conditions.

Friday we're in the 60s with some sunshine! Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

