Big thaw begins Wednesday across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to warm above freezing even during the nighttime hours into the weekend. This in addition to scattered rain will rapidly melt off the snow pack. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.

Tonight we'll remain in the middle to upper 20s with some clearing taking place. Winds will be southwest at about 10-20mph.

Those winds remain the same through our Wednesday. Expect highs to top out in the upper 30s with some afternoon sunshine! Have the windshield wiper fluid and sunglasses ready to go!

Thursday clouds and some patchy fog moves in. Highs top out in the middle 40s with gusty southwest winds. Rain moves in late in the evening.

A few showers will be scattered around as we head into our Friday. Highs top out in the upper 40s.

Rainy and around 40 for new years.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook