Big improvements start Thursday for Michigan's weather

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures start to warm up a bit Thursday with winds dying down. Eventually we'll break out more sunshine and very warm temperatures! Make plans to go outdoors.

Tonight we'll have lows in the upper 30s with winds out of the southwest around 10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast at times.

Thursday is our transition day! Expect highs in the lower 50s with gusty winds becoming more calm by the evening. A cloudy morning will lead to rain chances around lunchtime. Then, after 3pm, expect some clearing to take place!

Friday we'll have sunshine and a high of 64. Winds will be 10-15mph out of the southwest. It'll be a great evening for some football!

Saturday and Sunday are promising lower 70s with gorgeous sunny skies. It's a weekend you do NOT want to be caught indoors.

