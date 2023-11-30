Big chance for Northern Lights! Will clouds ruin the fun?

LANSING, Mich. — Is it still possible to see them Thursday night across Michigan? Let's take a deep dive into the chances for clouds tonight along with who and where might be able to see the Aurora!

The Northern Lights are expected to make an appearance Thursday night into Friday thanks to multiple eruptions from the sun all arriving at once. As always, the forecast for the Aurora Borealis can be a total bust. However, chances are there! Good ones at that.

The Kp Index is expected to be a 6 after 10pm with a Kp Index of 7 around 1am. Certain space models have the best chances between 12am-3am Friday morning. A Kp of 7 would put the possibilities of seeing the cosmic spectacle pretty far south!

WSYM Northern Lights Thursday Night



The big question is, "what about the clouds??" Well it's not all bad news! As drier air from the north with an associated area of high pressure tries to move south, it will likely cause a bit of localized clearing! Not everyone will be so lucky. The further north you are in the state, the better chances of some clearing you have. Anyone south of I-96 and I-69 is pretty much guaranteed cloud cover, though. That would be from Muskegon, to Grand Rapids, to Lansing, to Flint, to Port Huron. Some areas north will have clouds, but not everyone.

Here are several projections on cloud cover at specific times from our in house weather model:

WSYM THU 10pm clouds

WSYM Fri 12am clouds



WSYM Fri 2am clouds



WSYM Fri 3am clouds



So good luck! Be sure to check the actual satellite images later tonight if you wish before you go driving around. You might avoid a big waste of your time!

WSYM Kp index

