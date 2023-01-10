Astoundingly warm Michigan January continues with some rain

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a few showers Wednesday with a few more possible Thursday. Thursday's system keeps trending further southeast of us, but there will likely be a tiny bit of rain / snow still.

Tonight we'll have clouds thicken and some patchy fog form. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph with lows right around 33 degrees. A few rain showers are possible by the morning commute.

Those showers will also last through a good part of our Wednesday becoming more on / off into the afternoon. Expect highs to warm into the lower 40s thanks to a south to southeast wind at about 8-13mph through the day.

Thursday starts off cloudy and in the upper 30s. A north wind in place will increase to 10-20mph by the afternoon dragging our temps down to about 34 degrees. Some rain could move in, but will likely be heaviest south and east of us. Some brief snow could mix in with accumulations of less than one inch. It'll move out Friday with some sun possible in the afternoon and a high of 29.

More warmth and rain will move in next week.

