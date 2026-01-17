Arctic cold air and snow showers this weekend, and even colder temps are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: It's a cold one. Out the door this morning, expect temperatures to be in the mid 20s. However, that's as good as it will get; we will get progressively colder throughout the day, with temperatures falling to about 21°F by 5:00 pm, with a "feels like" temperature at that time of just 10°F. Winds will be gusting out of the SW today at about 25mph, so bundle up.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers move across some of our neighborhoods during the day, but become widespread tonight and into Monday. Temperatures top out about 22ºF, but lows get to a bitter 9°F. Winds continue to gust out of the SW at about 26mph at times.

Monday: Snow showers are expected to still linger widespread across our neighborhood, but become isolated by our evening and night hours. Temperatures reach a high of only 13°F, and wind chills will be well below zero. Your chance for frostbite will increase, so limit your time outdoors.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain very cold, only topping out about 16°F, with lows about 9°F. We can expect scattered snow showers.

Wednesday-Friday: Temperatures remain bitterly cold in the low-mid 20s for highs and single-digit lows at times. Additional snow showers are likely, with the greatest chance being on Wednesday.

