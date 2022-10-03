Another strong fall cold front heads to Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight temperatures will be chilly yet again. Expect lows to fall into the upper 30s with light winds and clear skies>

More sunshine is on tap for Tuesday! Highs top out right near 70 degrees with light winds. Make the most of it!

Wednesday some high clouds move overhead. This will give us filtered sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Excellent weather to spend some time outdoors after work!

Thursday it all comes crashing down. We'll head near 70 by lunchtime before the cold front comes by. By dinner many of us will be in the lower 50s with winds gusting near 25mph.

Friday some of us struggle to hit 50 for a high. Skies will be cloudy with a strong north wind as well. Some of us could have WIND CHILLS in the upper 30s at times!

