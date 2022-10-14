Another plunge of cold air could give us a wintry mix into next week

LANSING, Mich. — Another round of rain starts to move in later this evening into Saturday morning. We'll have scattered showers all night long with lows eventually cooling into the upper 30s. Winds stay breezy around 10-15mph as well.

Into Saturday we'll actually clear things out through the morning hours. Eventually, some sunshine mixed with clouds will be with us into the afternoon. For the MSU game expect gusty winds and temps in the lower 50s.

Sunday more clouds with some sprinkles moves back in. This will be the leading edge of even colder air getting ready to spill into Michigan by Monday. Expect highs Sunday to be in the lower 50s with a west wind at 10-15mph.

Monday we'll have the chance for a wintry mix in the morning with temps in the middle 30s. As we warm into the lower 40s for the afternoon, expect all rain in the form of scattered showers. Winds will be howling Monday. Expect gusts as highs as 45-50mph with sustained wind speeds over 20 mph through the day.

Tuesday will be the same as Monday except some of us might not even crack the 40 degree mark.

Winds Monday and Tuesday will be gusting to near 60mph along the Lake Michigan shoreline. At lease we aren't dealing with that! Waves could be as high as 15ft out in Lake Michigan.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook