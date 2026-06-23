LANSING, Mich. — With highs pressure at the surface impacting our forecast today, we are looking at tame conditions across the board. High temperatures should reach the mid 70's today with sunshine to start the day and a few clouds rolling through in the late morning and afternoon hours. Winds will remain weak today out of the north making it a pleasant day to head outside.

Fox 47 News High temperatures reach the mid 70's across Mid-Michigan, which is still cooler than average for this time of year.

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Another pleasant day across Mid-Michigan with t-storms returning Wednesday

Our next system arrives Wednesday with an incoming warm front advancing through the area late in the day. We will see showers and storms more focused in the afternoon and evening hours with opportunity to see storms develop across all of our area. No severe impacts are expected at the moment, but storms could bring strong winds and heavy rainfall rates. It would be best to pack the umbrella.

Fox 47 News Our next system brings showers and storms back to our area Wednesday with no severe impacts expected

A cold front follows into the overnight hours where we could potentially see showers linger through about 3 AM with no major impacts. Precipitation late in the evening and into the overnight hours is more focused, at the moment, in our southern areas along and south of I-94.

The cold frontal passage takes its time advancing through the area Thursday with the potential to see renewed thunderstorm development during the early afternoon hours. Similarly, we are not tracking any severe impacts for Thursday's storms either. We will keep a close eye on it as we will dry up heading into Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms focused more along and south of I-94 Wednesday evening and exiting overnight

Temperatures stay below average in the mid 70's for the rest of the work week. However, heading into the weekend, we will see warmer temperatures return with highs breaking the 80's and overnight lows warming into the 60's. By early next week, we could see daytime highs make a run for the lower 90's.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms return to the area beginning tomorrow as temperatures look to warm back above average this weekend and into next week

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