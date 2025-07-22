Another nice day in Mid-Michigan ahead of hot and humid conditions

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure continues to keep us dry and mostly clear today in Mid-Michigan. High temperatures are expected to return to normal today in the lower 80's. Overnight lows will follow suit warming into the lower 60's.

Fox 47 News Mostly sunny skies Tuesday in our neighborhoods with seasonably average high temperatures

As high pressure continues to move off to the east, winds will shift out of the south. This trend will allow for warm and moist air to make its way into our neighborhoods starting tomorrow.

Dew points today will stay relaxed in the mid to upper 50's and lower 60's. Make sure to do all those outdoor chores today before the heat starts to ramp up.

Muggy conditions will return Wednesday with dew points rising into the mid 60's. Air temps will warm into the upper 80's and possibly lower 90's.

Fox 47 News Dew points climb starting Wednesday with humid conditions lasting through the rest of the week

Heat index values will rise into the mid to upper 80's on Wednesday with heat continuing to elevated into Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will warm into the mid 90's with dew points in the upper 60's/lower 70's. Heat index values will rise into the 90's allowing for an elevated heat risk. Thursday is looking to be the hottest day of the 7-Day forecast.

Fox 47 News Heat index values soar into the 80's on Wednesday and into the 90's on Thursday

A hindrance to this extreme heat on Thursday will be cloud cover as an incoming cold front from the northwest will start to move into the state. Shower and storm chances as well as cloud cover will begin to move into our neighborhoods during the second half of the day Thursday. Cloud cover could hinder our high temps reaching the mid 90's. We will be watching closely, but, hot conditions will remain for the middle of the week.

Showers and storms beginning Thursday and lasting into Friday as the cold front passes through could bring heavy precipitation rates as well as a small chance for localized ponding.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday ahead of the cold front with main impacts including damaging winds and possible hail. We will be watching closely.

Fox 47 News Main impacts include damaging winds and possible hail

Temperatures will continue to stay seasonably above average through the weekend and into next week with highs possibly exceeding 90 on Monday.

Fox 47 News Another nice day today in our neighborhoods ahead of extreme heat and humid conditions

