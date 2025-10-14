LANSING, Mich. — A cold front advances through our neighborhoods this morning with winds out of the north aiding in a gradual cool down for the midweek period. High temperatures today in northern neighborhoods will struggle to reach 70 degrees. It is possibility, however, a lot of our northern neighborhoods will range in the upper 60's. Neighborhoods in Jackson and Hillsdale counties have a better chance of seeing possible lower 70's for daytime highs today. We should be seeing daytime highs in the mid to lower 60's for this time of year.

Partly cloudy skies will continue through the morning hours and into the early afternoon with more sunshine expected from 3 PM and through the rest of Tuesday afternoon.

Fox 47 News High temps today range in the upper 60's and lower 70's across our neighborhoods with clearing skies by the afternoon

Another mild day across Mid-Michigan with light showers possible overnight

Behind this cold front an area of mid level moisture will aid in light rain showers beginning overnight tonight. We could see these low impact showers begin as early as 2 AM and last through 10 AM Wednesday morning. We could see rainfall totals up to .1". Any rainfall is welcomed given the dry conditions all of our neighborhoods have been seeing. We have a better chance to see some more measurable rainfall later this week.

Fox 47 News we could see up to .1" of rainfall overnight from light rain showers lasting through around 10 AM Wednesday

High pressure at the surface builds into Michigan behind the passing cold front this morning. Continued winds out of the north will drop lows Wednesday night into Thursday in the upper 30's. With weak winds and clearing skies, we could see some areas of frost develop across our neighborhoods. Make sure to cover vegetation or bring in any plants when frost is possible during the overnight hours. This will be isolated to Wednesday night as temperatures warm into the latter part of the week.

Fox 47 News Weak winds overnight and clear skies Wednesday could lead to frost development for Thursday morning

A deep trough is expected to move into the region Friday allowing for the return of uniform showers through the weekend with the possibility of some storms with present instability ahead of an incoming cold front which will sweep through the state Saturday into Sunday. We could still see some showers possible on the back end of the system through Monday. We will continue to watch closely throughout the week for any possible changes to the evolution and timing of this system.

Temperatures during this period warm above average into the mid to lower 70's Saturday before cooling post cold front Sunday. We could potentially see daytime highs in the upper 50's to start the week next week.

Fox 47 News light rain possible overnight into Wednesday morning with better chances for measurable rainfall this weekend

