Another excellent day on Friday followed by the chance for some clouds from Ian Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Many years in Michigan we end up saying, "What happened to fall?!" Not this year! Temperatures will be very close to average for next several days and perhaps even beyond.

Tonight we do have a Frost Advisory in effect. Some areas could cool as low as the middle 30s. Otherwise, expect a general 37-39 degrees when we wake up Friday morning.

Friday we'll head up into the upper 60s! Sunshine will be abundant and winds light out of the east. For your Friday night football games expect 60s cooling into the lower 50s by the time the games are over with light winds.

Saturday we'll have a few clouds move overhead. These are from the remnants of Ian. Most of them will be thinner allowing filtered sunshine to move through. Winds will be northeast at 10-20mph.

Great weather lasts all the way until Wednesday of next week.

