LANSING, Mich. — Almost all of our neighborhoods met or exceeded 80 degrees yesterday and we will continue to feel a lot more like summer today. Mostly sunny skies continue to dominate the forecast with high temperatures expected to reach the mid to lower 80's later Wednesday afternoon.

Another 80 degree day expected across Mid-Michigan with shower chances returning

Holding on to the influence of high pressure, most of the lower peninsula will see tame weather conditions through the day today. However, some changes are on the way.

An incoming cold front will advance through hour neighborhoods during the second half of the day Thursday. An affiliated shortwave trough will advances through the region as well, aiding in the return of moisture to our neighborhoods. Thursday afternoon could see dew points tap into the 60's. This could be a bit muggy, but nothing too crazy.

An isolated shower could develop out ahead of the frontal passage as it advances south through our neighborhoods. We are not expecting any major impacts if any showers do develop other than some gusty winds. Timing for a potential shower could occur any time after 2 PM Thursday.

We will stay dry overnight Thursday and during the day Friday with leftover cloud cover expected. Temps will drop back into the upper 70's Friday, which is still above average for this time of year.

We are still monitoring the evolution of showers and potential storms this weekend as the brunt of precipitation looks to be focused late in the weekend Sunday through the early portion of next week. We could see a stray shower and storm Saturday as a warm front advances through our neighborhoods. We will continue to monitor closely as we could see some changes to the timing and evolution of showers. At the moment, we are not expecting any severe impacts affiliated with this weekend's shower potential.

