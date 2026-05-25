LANSING, Mich. — Following a dreary and wet weekend, we are starting our Memorial Day with dense fog across much of the state. A Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for western Mid-Michigan as we could see scattered to widespread fog drop visibility less than a quarter of a mile.

If you are heading out the door and behind the wheel, make sure to stay weather aware and leave extra following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you as well as avoid using high beams. The advisory is set to expire at 11 AM for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson counties and at 9 AM for Hillsdale County.

Once the sun rises, we will start to see the fog lift and a pleasant day will follow.

Fox 47 News Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 AM for much of western Michigan

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

AM fog to daytime sun across Mid-Michigan for Memorial Day as temps warm into the 80's

With the system that brought weekend rain tracking further east, high pressure at the surface will build in allowing for clear skies and lost of sunshine post morning fog. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80's for much of the lower part of Michigan today which is above average for this time of year. Winds will remain weak making today a great day for outdoor activities, especially compared to the weekend we saw. If you're planning on grilling today, you should run into no problems.

Fox 47 News Great Memorial Day for grilling across Mid-Michigan with highs in the lower 80's and lots of sunshine

High pressure keeps us dry and sunny into Tuesday with highs continuing to warm into the mid 80's. Into the afternoon we could see a few more clouds enter the forecast area, but this is reserved more for the evening hours. Wednesday a cold front out of the north will sag south and possibly bring chances for thunderstorms to our area during the afternoon/evening hours. If we see any storms develop, we shouldn't have to worry about any severe impacts. A few showers could develop during the Wednesday morning hours as well.

Fox 47 News High pressure keeps sunshine around through Tuesday as a cold front from the north drives chances for thunderstorms Wednesday

With the arriving cold front, temperatures will drop heading into Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70's. We will stay in the 70's for the weekend with more sunshine expected with Sunday bringing a few more clouds to the area.

Fox 47 News Lots of sunshine in the forecast with more summer like temperatures as Wednesday could bring some tame thunderstorms to Mid-Michigan

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