Air quality suffers into Wednesday and perhaps Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada will continue to cause air quality concerns until the the latter half of the week in Michigan. We'll also be tracking heat and humidity arriving as well into the Fourth.

Tonight: Smoke / haze. Low 56.

Wednesday: Smoke / haze slowly clearing. High 81.

Thursday: Smoke / haze returns. High 89.

Friday: Smoke / haze slowly clearing. Humid. High 89.

Saturday: Afternoon chance of showers and storms. High 86.

