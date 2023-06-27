Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Air quality suffers into Wednesday and perhaps Thursday

Wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada will continue
Air quality suffers into Wednesday and perhaps Thursday
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 18:09:02-04

LANSING, Mich. — Wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada will continue to cause air quality concerns until the the latter half of the week in Michigan. We'll also be tracking heat and humidity arriving as well into the Fourth.

Tonight: Smoke / haze. Low 56.

Wednesday: Smoke / haze slowly clearing. High 81.

Thursday: Smoke / haze returns. High 89.

Friday: Smoke / haze slowly clearing. Humid. High 89.

Saturday: Afternoon chance of showers and storms. High 86.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!