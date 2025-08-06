LANSING, Mich. — Air quality improves today across our neighborhoods. Surface high pressure which brought tame weather conditions over the weekend and into the first half of this week will slowly track east through the rest of the week. This easterly track will also take the Canadian wildfire smoke away from the state of Michigan improving our air quality. We could see Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups air quality today with the lingering particulate matter.

Fox 47 News Patchy areas of impactful air quality remained in Michigan this morning as wildfire smoke tracks off to the east

As we continue to gradually warm up with low level winds turning out of the south this afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 80's today, similar to what we saw yesterday. We will stay dry during the first half of the day.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Air quality improves today with warmer air on the way for Mid-Michigan

However, we do have a chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm later today in the afternoon into evening hours. Time frame shakes out to 3 PM to 9 PM with little impacts expected. Make sure to pack the umbrella when heading out the door. We will continue to track isolated shower chances through Friday as a surface shortwave advances through the state. Similarly to today, no severe impacts are expected with any storms that do develop.

Fox 47 News Temps trend in the mid 80's today with an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance

With our winds turning out of the south, humidity will be on the rise again. Dew points today will tap into the 60's allowing for some muggy conditions across Mid-Michigan. This trend of mid to upper 60's dew points will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Fox 47 News Humidity on the rise as moisture from the south returns to Michigan

Along with humidity, temperatures will also rise where we could see highs back in the 90's this weekend. We will cool heading into the new week as our next frontal passage will drive better chances for uniform showers. However, as we hold onto the influence of high pressure, shower and storm chances will remain less impactful and more isolated.

Fox 47 News Temperatures continue to warm with humidity on the rise along with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.