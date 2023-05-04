Watch Now
After long last, warm air is here to stay in Michigan

Posted at 6:04 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 18:04:26-04

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to finally warm up and stay that way for a while. We shouldn't see anymore freezing temperatures until late fall at this point! Plant those gardens and flowers. Enjoy!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 44.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 71.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for showers and storms in the evening. High 74.

Monday: Isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High 75.

