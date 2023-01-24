After a month hiatus, winter is back for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson Counties until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hillsdale County until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Snow will start to move in during the morning commute Wednesday. It'll begin light at first, then become more moderate during the late morning hours. Some areas, especially Hillsdale County, could experience some heavy snowfall rates between about 2-4:00 p.m. Wednesday. Many indications are some on/off in nature at times with various amounts of drier air being wrapped into the system.

Expect snow to taper off rather quickly just after dinnertime Wednesday at about 9pm at the latest.

Thursday will bring us flurries with a high of 32 degrees.

Another system, a weaker one, is coming through Friday evening. That might drop another 1-2" across the area before much colder air arrives for the weekend into next week.

