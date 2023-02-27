Active weather pattern remains for Michigan into March

LANSING, Mich. — A smaller storm system will pass by Wednesday with a larger one Friday. Some areas might get another round of snow or even some freezing rain. We'll be watching it very closely as it gets closer.

Expect a few passing showers tonight to move out of the area by first thing in the morning Tuesday. Some might fall down to 31-32 degrees, but not until the wet weather leaves the area. Winds will increase and be rather gusty out of the northwest before dawn Tuesday. Gusts could be up to 25mph.

Tuesday we'll have clouds break apart into the afternoon with winds slowly starting to taper off. Some area will head into the middle 40s.

Wednesday will have a wintry mix in the morning. Temperatures won't fall below freezing so roads should be ok for the commutes.

Thursday is another day of some clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday snow and wind could be moving in with accumulations and winds gusting to 40mph.

