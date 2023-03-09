Accumulating snow through Friday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Snow will continue from Friday morning into the afternoon. Expect widespread accumulations of 4-7" with some wind causing minor drifting. We'll clear it out a bit for the weekend.

Tonight: Snow arrives with moderate to heavy pockets at times. Winds will be gusting to 25mph through the nighttime hours with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.

Friday: Snow continues through the morning and into the afternoon. Expect snow showers to taper off after 2pm and exit the area by 4pm. A general 4-7" will be on the ground as a result. It will be a wet and heavy snow. Please don't strain too hard when shoveling.

Saturday we'll have mostly cloudy skies with a high near 33 degrees.

Sunday a few flurries are likely with highs in the middle 30s.

