A week of temperature and wind ups and downs

LANSING, Mich. — Winds will be quite strong Wednesday and Saturday. At times some gusts could be between 45-50 mph. Sadly, they'll be accompanied by seriously cold wind chill values, too.

Tonight we'll have lows in the middle 30s with a south wind at 5-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but dry.

Tuesday clouds rule the skies with only a few peeks of sunshine expected. Highs will be very warm as a south wind increases to 15-25mph. Expect the thermometer to top 50 degrees by the late afternoon. The temperature will likely still increase overnight ahead of a cold front as well. 55 degrees can't be ruled out around midnight Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will technically have a high temperature of about 55 degrees... at 3am. Some showers will be moving through during this time as well. By the time we head out the door in the morning, the cold front will have passed dropping us into the lower 30s. We'll continue to have those numbers trickle downward through the day with 20s by the evening. Winds will howl and gust upwards of 45mph. Wind chill values will be dangerously cold near single digits by the evening.

Thursday and Friday we'll have clouds with highs in the mid 30s and mid 40s respectively. Our next system arrives Friday night.

