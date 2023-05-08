A week of exceptional May weather in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will climb to above average readings by Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas will likely hit the 80 degree mark yet again! Sadly, Mother's Day weekend will bring some wet weather.

Tonight: Light rain tapers off. Low 49.

Tuesday: Sunshine. High 71.

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 79.

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms. High 78.

