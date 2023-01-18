A warn, rainy system is moving into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect some heavy rain showers along with high winds to move in overnight into Thursday with some wind lasting into Friday also. Rain totals could be over half an inch for parts of the area.

Tonight, heavy showers move through with winds increasing to 20-30 mph out of the southeast. Lows will only fall to about 34 degrees then warm into Thursday morning.

Thursday we'll have isolated showers until a heavier round moves in by dinnertime. Highs will be in the upper 40s with lower 50s to the south. Winds will subside in the middle of the day, then increase to 10-20 mph out of the west by the evening.

Friday a few snow showers are possible with highs in the middle 30s. Winds will be gusty out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Saturday we'll have just clouds left over before more snow moves in by Sunday.

