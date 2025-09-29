LANSING, Mich. — The warmth and sunshine we saw over the weekend will continue as we begin a brand new work week. Our neighborhoods can expect high temperatures in the upper 70's/lower 80's today. This is over 10 degrees warmer than our average high in Lansing of 68 degrees for this time of year.

Fox 47 News High temps today could range over 10 degrees warmer than average

These high temperatures come from an upper level ridging pattern which will continue to impact our forecast through the 7-Day period.

A warm and dry start to the week across Mid-Michigan with no precipitation in our 7-Day sight

As we close out the month of September, a lot of our neighborhoods are lacking rainfall with some neighborhoods missing over an inch of rainfall from their monthly normal. We are not expecting any showers in the 7-Day forecast.

Tuesday, a weak cold front will advance south through our neighborhoods. We can expect winds to turn out of the north northeast with wind gusts during the day Tuesday and Wednesday reaching 20 mph.

Fox 47 News This weak frontal passage doesn't bring any showers, but cloud cover will filter in behind it

Behind the cold front, we will see a bit more cloud cover filter into our neighborhoods. However, no precipitation is expected as the front advances through. Temps will drop into the lower 70's Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead 8-14 days from the Climate Prediction Center. We could see precipitation back in our neighborhoods sometime during the second week of October. We will continue to watch our dry run closely as a portion of our neighborhoods continue in a Moderate Drought State.

Fox 47 News We have a chance to see the return of precipitation during the 2nd week of the month of October

We start October with temps in the lower 70's and party cloudy skies. Well above average temperatures look to return for the end of the week into the weekend with more 80 degree days possible. All of this dry weather will be good for any early Halloween decorating.

Fox 47 News Staying dry through the 7-Day period with a brief break from abnormally warm conditions midweek

