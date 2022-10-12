A very windy, rainy weather pattern moves into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Rain continues into the overnight with lows in the 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 15-25mph.
Wednesday more scattered showers move through. Winds will be strong with gusts over 40mph out of the southwest at times. Highs top out in the upper 60s. By the evening, a cold front moves through with a line of heavy downpours likely.
Thursday and Friday will feature a few isolated showers from lake effect. Winds gust out of the west up to 30mph. Highs struggle to reach 50 degrees both days.
Saturday another system moves in with a steady rain almost all day long. Highs into next week only hit the 40s.
