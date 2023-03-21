A very wet spring weather pattern takes aim at mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Storm system after storm system will be moving through the Great Lakes over the next week or so. Expect a warm start with a cooler finish over the next seven days. Some snow is possible.

Tonight expect a mild one with lows only falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be south at about 10mph with cloud cover and a few isolated rain showers.

Wednesday will top out in the middle 50s across the area with a southwest wind at 10-15mph. Expect a lot of cloud cover with rain moving in after 5pm. Best chances for showers are along and south of the I-94 corridor.

Thursday will bring rain in the morning with afternoon clearing. This happens as a cold front passes by. Temperatures could fall from daily highs after about 3pm due to winds turning to the north behind the front.

Friday will bring quiet conditions with some clous and highs in the middle 40s.

