A very spring forecast to ring in the season in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will go up and down with several rain chances moving in. Some of those rain chances might have a little snow mixed in with them by the time we head into the weekend.

Tonight we'll have a small chance for a rain or snow shower. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s. Winds will decrease to only 5-10 mph out of the southwest.

Southwest winds increase slightly into our Tuesday. Expect highs to top out in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday light rain is possible by dinnertime, otherwise, we'll have cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be the warmest they'll be in the 7 day forecast on this day in the middle 50s! Winds will be southwest at 10-15mph.

Thursday rain continues in the morning before clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs to occur in the morning in the upper 40s and fall into the middle 30s by the evening behind the storm system. Winds will be northwest at 10-20mph.

