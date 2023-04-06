A very quiet and very warm forecast for April in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a nice forecast for this time of the year to dry us out. Many flood waters will be able to slowly recede over the next few days with dry conditions and warm temperatures moving in for a while.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows falling down to 29 degrees. Average low is 36.

Friday: Sunshine with a high near 50 degrees. Winds will be light out of the north at 5mph. Average high is 54.

Saturday: Partly cloudy north of I-94 with mostly sunny conditions south of that corridor. High 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high in the lower 60s. South wind at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 60s. Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook