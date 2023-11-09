A streak of crazy awesome weather hits Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gales of November are no where to be found for the next week! In fact, expect numerous days of sunshine and above average temperatures carrying us right through the middle of the month.

Tonight: Isolated shower north of Lansing otherwise partly cloudy. Low 35. Wind SW 5-15mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High 48. Wind NW 10-20mph.

Saturday: Veteran's Day. Partly cloudy. High 45. Wind light and variable.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 49. Wind SE 10mph.

Monday: Sunny. High 56. Wind W 10-20mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 55. Wind S 5-15mph.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook