A spring-like thaw with rain leads Michigan out of 2022 and into 2023

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will soar into the week ahead with some rain showers. Some areas might be more than 50 degrees warmer by the time we roll into the final days of 2022. That's right. Areas like Hillsdale that spent all of last Friday below zero could be in the middle 50s by the time we cruise into this coming Friday. That would be nearly 60 degrees warmer!

Tonight expect typical winter time cold to settle in. Lows will be in the middle teens with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries.

Tuesday we'll warm into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a southwest wind at 5-15mph.

Wednesday the real warmth moves in! Highs in the middle 30s with some sunshine is possible. Winds increase to 10-20 mph out of the southwest.

Thursday and Friday could start off with some dense fog due to the warm moist air moving over the cold snow pack. Rural dirt roads will be extremely slick as well. Thursday we'll head into the lower 40s with cloud cover and some light rain possible by the evening.

Friday will take us into the upper 40s with stronger winds and scattered light rain showers.

