A slow moving storm system will impact Michigan for a week

LANSING, Mich. — A low pressure is cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it'll wander the Great Lakes for a week. We'll start on the warm side of the system, then gradually shift to the cold side by the weekend.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog in places. Lows will dip into the upper 20s by the morning. Winds remain out of the east at about 5-10mph.

Tuesday we could see some sunshine, but it'll be difficult with some stubborn clouds. Highs will be seasonal in the middle to upper 30s for the afternoon.

Wednesday a light wintry mix is likely first thing in the morning with overcast conditions the rest of the day. Highs will be in the middle 30s with a southeast wind increasing to 10-20 mph. Later Wednesday night, around 9-11pm, heavier rain will move in and last through the night into Thursday morning. Don't worry, lows will be 34-36 degrees.

Thursday we could sneak out some sunshine in the afternoon with highs briefly warming into the middle 40s.

Friday into the weekend we'll cool down to about 30 degrees with light scattered snow. As of Monday evening, expect less than an inch total Friday - Sunday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook